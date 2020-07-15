/
accessible apartments
24 Accessible Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
256 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
3 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
41 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,843
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
22 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,436
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
15 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
7 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
77 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
20 Units Available
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$908
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1372 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Apartment Homes in Birmingham, Alabama! Our beautiful 28-acre community is located in Hoover with easy access to local Interstates 20/59, 65, and 459.
5 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
16 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
13 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
10 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
8 Units Available
Elevation Vestavia Hills
2927 Columbiana Court, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$859
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1350 sqft
Unique apartments with updated kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants can enjoy picnic areas, a pool and fitness center. Close to entertainment venues like Vestavia Bowl and restaurants on Montgomery Highway. By I-65.
12 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
3 Units Available
Five Points South
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Homewood
21 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$940
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
