Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4014 Virginia Lane

4014 Virginia Lane · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL 35080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4014 Virginia Lane · Avail. Aug 6

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama. Open Living room and dining room, great closet space throughout! Fenced yard, end unit!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1999932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Virginia Lane have any available units?
4014 Virginia Lane has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4014 Virginia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Virginia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Virginia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Virginia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Virginia Lane offer parking?
No, 4014 Virginia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4014 Virginia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Virginia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Virginia Lane have a pool?
No, 4014 Virginia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Virginia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4014 Virginia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Virginia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Virginia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Virginia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4014 Virginia Lane has units with air conditioning.
