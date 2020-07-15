All apartments in Grayson Valley
5228 Falling Creek Lane
Last updated July 15 2020

5228 Falling Creek Lane

5228 Falling Creek Lane · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5228 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5228 Falling Creek Lane · Avail. Aug 12

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
5228 Falling Creek Lane Available 08/12/20 Home for rent in Grayson Valley!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Grayson Valley!! Built in 2007 and recently updated!!

All kitchen and bath cabinetry has soft close doors, granite counter tops, under mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, 2 pantries, slick ceilings, updated lighting, ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms, hard surface flooring downstairs, carpets in bedrooms, 10’x10’ rear deck and a 16’x27’ unfinished basement that is excellent for storage.

Home does NOT qualify for Section 8 Housing Assistance Program.

Tenant to verify AL Power, Trussville Utilities for gas/water, Jefferson County Sewer, and Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waster Southeast, Inc for trash. Tenant to verify Pinson Elementary, Rudd Middle, and Pinson Valley High School.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3962093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have any available units?
5228 Falling Creek Lane has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have?
Some of 5228 Falling Creek Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Falling Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Falling Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Falling Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5228 Falling Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 5228 Falling Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 Falling Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5228 Falling Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5228 Falling Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 Falling Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5228 Falling Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5228 Falling Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
