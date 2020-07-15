Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

5228 Falling Creek Lane Available 08/12/20 Home for rent in Grayson Valley!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Grayson Valley!! Built in 2007 and recently updated!!



All kitchen and bath cabinetry has soft close doors, granite counter tops, under mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, 2 pantries, slick ceilings, updated lighting, ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms, hard surface flooring downstairs, carpets in bedrooms, 10’x10’ rear deck and a 16’x27’ unfinished basement that is excellent for storage.



Home does NOT qualify for Section 8 Housing Assistance Program.



Tenant to verify AL Power, Trussville Utilities for gas/water, Jefferson County Sewer, and Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waster Southeast, Inc for trash. Tenant to verify Pinson Elementary, Rudd Middle, and Pinson Valley High School.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3962093)