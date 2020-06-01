2500 Carmel Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!

This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house. From the bright kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, to the updated hall bathroom with granite counter tops, new flooring, and updated hard ware. The back yard is fenced in and has a deck! The master bathroom has a newly renovated powder room with a pedestal sink. Downstairs there is an additional living room, bedroom, and half bathroom. This corner lot home has tons of space inside and out and it's located in a Grayson Valley neighborhood, close to Trussville shopping and highway 59/459.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.