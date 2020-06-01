All apartments in Grayson Valley
Grayson Valley, AL
2500 Carmel Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

2500 Carmel Road

2500 Carmel Road · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house. From the bright kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, to the updated hall bathroom with granite counter tops, new flooring, and updated hard ware. The back yard is fenced in and has a deck! The master bathroom has a newly renovated powder room with a pedestal sink. Downstairs there is an additional living room, bedroom, and half bathroom. This corner lot home has tons of space inside and out and it's located in a Grayson Valley neighborhood, close to Trussville shopping and highway 59/459.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Carmel Road have any available units?
2500 Carmel Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Carmel Road have?
Some of 2500 Carmel Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Carmel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Carmel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Carmel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Carmel Road is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Carmel Road offer parking?
No, 2500 Carmel Road does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Carmel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Carmel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Carmel Road have a pool?
No, 2500 Carmel Road does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Carmel Road have accessible units?
No, 2500 Carmel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Carmel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Carmel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Carmel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Carmel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
