Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1800 Lyle Drive

1800 Lyle Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is what you have been looking for. It offers a 1 car garage, large open concept between the kitchen and living room, black/stainless steel kitchen appliances, and the perfect deck for entertaining..

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Lyle Drive have any available units?
1800 Lyle Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1800 Lyle Drive have?
Some of 1800 Lyle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Lyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Lyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Lyle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Lyle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Lyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Lyle Drive offers parking.
Does 1800 Lyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Lyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Lyle Drive have a pool?
No, 1800 Lyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Lyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1800 Lyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Lyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Lyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Lyle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Lyle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
