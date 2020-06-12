/
3 bedroom apartments
252 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
11 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
COMING SOON!!! This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
101 16th Court Circle Northeast
101 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1574 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
160 Rose Drive
160 Rose Drive North, Birmingham, AL
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1181 5 Mile Road
1181 Five Mile Road, Birmingham, AL
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
100 Red Lane Circle
100 Red Lane Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1308 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms. The bedrooms have carpet flooring. The unit has a living and dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
465 West Park Drive
465 West Park Drive, Fultondale, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1829 Linthicum Circle
1829 Linthicum Circle, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
112 Redstone Way
112 Redstone Way, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1042 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Penfield Park
1 Unit Available
1044 Southwood Drive
1044 Southwood Drive, Birmingham, AL
Reduced!! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Ready for new residents in this roomy double lot 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in an established neighborhood. This home features 2,032 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5821 Walnut Grove Road
5821 Walnut Grove Road, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1030 sqft
This house features 3 bedrooms and two full baths. The living room has hardwood floors. Warming kitchen with granite countertops. The house also has a basement. The basement can be used as an extra bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
429 2nd Street
429 2nd Street, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with plenty counter top space and cabinets. This home also features two living spaces and a cover deck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
374 Fernbrook Avenue
374 Fernbrook Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1085 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home! This home has beautiful hardwoods featured throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4401 41st Place North
4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1532 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
345 Saint John Road Northwest
345 Saint John Road Northwest, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2142 sqft
Welcome Home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that is stunning! This home has an eat in kitchen along with lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
437 Burgundy Road
437 Burgundy Road, Birmingham, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
217 Killough Drive
217 Killough Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. The is plenty of privacy as this home is set back from the road and has a huge yard, great for entertaining.
