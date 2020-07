Amenities

DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fultondale will not last long!! Large front yard, plenty of parking, dog kennel and detached entertainment porch are just a few of the extras this home has. Inside, you'll find beautiful granite kitchen counters, spacious rooms, new fixtures and more. Call today or visit www.alabamarentalproperty.com to schedule a showing! 205-410-8785