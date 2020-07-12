Apartment List
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Foley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
Results within 1 mile of Foley

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4212 Inverness Circle
4212 Inverness Cir, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2357 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! SMART HOME!!! This beautiful new DR Horton home has everything!!! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with both an office room and a dining room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3901 Chesterfield Lane
3901 Chesterfield Ln, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Walk's largest floor plan! This open layout 4/2 has hard flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances (all included--even washer and dryer), spacious rooms and closets and a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Foley
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental. Pets considered with owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE5732552)

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 01:08am
1 Unit Available
8895 CAITLIN ST
8895 Caitlin Street, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Classic Brick, near CR 12 and Sherman Rd., Tile Floors, Den, Kitchen, Dining Room, Porch, Laundry, Double Garage, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fans - No smoking permitted in the house, on the porch, in the back yard, the front yard, or the driveway.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
430 W Fort Morgan Hwy
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for a 6 month furnished rental for the winter months in Gulf Shores? Look no further than The Ridge! This immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath 1 story condo is a perfect getaway from the colder winters up North.
Results within 10 miles of Foley

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Innerarity Townhomes
16032 INNERARITY PT RD
16032 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Impressive 2 bedroom townhouse with beautiful Intracoastal Views! Enjoy the most incredible view from one of 2 balconies! This townhouse offers great amenities such as tile floor, Berber carpet, granite counter tops, and covered parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Parasol West
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.
City Guide for Foley, AL

The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.

For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Foley, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Foley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

