All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like 913 Oakview Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, AL
/
913 Oakview Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

913 Oakview Cir

913 Oakview Circle ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

913 Oakview Circle, Fairfield, AL 35064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home to 913 Oakview Circle!
This charming 3bedroom/1bath home features hardwood flooring through-out, tile flooring in bath, washer & dryer connection, electric stove/ refrigerator, enclosed back yard, storage closet with carport. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/. This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Oakview Cir have any available units?
913 Oakview Cir has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 913 Oakview Cir have?
Some of 913 Oakview Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Oakview Cir currently offering any rent specials?
913 Oakview Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Oakview Cir pet-friendly?
No, 913 Oakview Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 913 Oakview Cir offer parking?
Yes, 913 Oakview Cir offers parking.
Does 913 Oakview Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Oakview Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Oakview Cir have a pool?
No, 913 Oakview Cir does not have a pool.
Does 913 Oakview Cir have accessible units?
No, 913 Oakview Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Oakview Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Oakview Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Oakview Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Oakview Cir has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 913 Oakview Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairfield 3 BedroomsFairfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairfield Apartments with ParkingFairfield Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fairfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALLincoln, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity