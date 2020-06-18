913 Oakview Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome home to 913 Oakview Circle!

This charming 3bedroom/1bath home features hardwood flooring through-out, tile flooring in bath, washer & dryer connection, electric stove/ refrigerator, enclosed back yard, storage closet with carport. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/. This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106