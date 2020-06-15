All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 206 Wakefield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, AL
/
206 Wakefield Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

206 Wakefield Way

206 Wakefield Way · (334) 347-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL 36330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Wakefield Way · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
pool
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
206 Wakefield Way Available 06/17/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.5BA townhouse with 2 Car Garage in the Wakefield Subdivision FULLY OUTFITTED as a TDY Rental! The rental rates for TDY's are $60/Day ($1800/mo for 30 days and $1860/mo for 31 days) and require a $1500 Security Deposit. All major kitchen appliances provided along with a washing machine/dryer. Rent includes Lawn Care, Exterior Pest Control, Community Pool/Clubhouse Amenities. Rent includes all monthly utilities such as electric, water/garbage services, and basic cable/internet services (no Pay Per View) but with Caps; inquire with Prestige Homes for further info. Privacy fenced, cobblestone backyard. No pets permitted.

Contact our office to schedule your viewing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Wakefield Way have any available units?
206 Wakefield Way has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Wakefield Way have?
Some of 206 Wakefield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Wakefield Way currently offering any rent specials?
206 Wakefield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Wakefield Way pet-friendly?
No, 206 Wakefield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 206 Wakefield Way offer parking?
Yes, 206 Wakefield Way does offer parking.
Does 206 Wakefield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Wakefield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Wakefield Way have a pool?
Yes, 206 Wakefield Way has a pool.
Does 206 Wakefield Way have accessible units?
No, 206 Wakefield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Wakefield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Wakefield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Wakefield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Wakefield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 206 Wakefield Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Enterprise 2 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Enterprise Apartments with BalconyEnterprise Apartments with Parking
Enterprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALOzark, AL
Daleville, ALMarianna, FL
Troy, AL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity