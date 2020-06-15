Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included garage pool clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

206 Wakefield Way Available 06/17/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.5BA townhouse with 2 Car Garage in the Wakefield Subdivision FULLY OUTFITTED as a TDY Rental! The rental rates for TDY's are $60/Day ($1800/mo for 30 days and $1860/mo for 31 days) and require a $1500 Security Deposit. All major kitchen appliances provided along with a washing machine/dryer. Rent includes Lawn Care, Exterior Pest Control, Community Pool/Clubhouse Amenities. Rent includes all monthly utilities such as electric, water/garbage services, and basic cable/internet services (no Pay Per View) but with Caps; inquire with Prestige Homes for further info. Privacy fenced, cobblestone backyard. No pets permitted.



No Pets Allowed



