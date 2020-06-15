Amenities
206 Wakefield Way Available 06/17/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.5BA townhouse with 2 Car Garage in the Wakefield Subdivision FULLY OUTFITTED as a TDY Rental! The rental rates for TDY's are $60/Day ($1800/mo for 30 days and $1860/mo for 31 days) and require a $1500 Security Deposit. All major kitchen appliances provided along with a washing machine/dryer. Rent includes Lawn Care, Exterior Pest Control, Community Pool/Clubhouse Amenities. Rent includes all monthly utilities such as electric, water/garbage services, and basic cable/internet services (no Pay Per View) but with Caps; inquire with Prestige Homes for further info. Privacy fenced, cobblestone backyard. No pets permitted.
No Pets Allowed
