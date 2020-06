Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed. All stainless steel kitchen appliances included, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and property is wired for alarm. Balcony off of upstairs master bedroom! Property is not fenced but pets are negotiable per owner approval & non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4009100)