pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:23 AM
30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Daleville, AL
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.
91 Blackhawk Drive
91 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1176 sqft
91 Blackhawk Drive Available 05/21/20 Hilltop Subdivision in Daleville - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home w/2 car garage in Daleville; minutes from Ft.
168 Lakeview Dr
168 Lakeview Dr, Daleville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
168 Lakeview Dr Available 07/22/20 LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES - Daleville, AL - All appliances, fenced yard, washer/dryer, pets negotiable, lakeside (RLNE5009061)
Results within 1 mile of Daleville
44 Valley View Dr
44 Valley View Dr, Level Plains, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1506 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- all dates are subject to change at any time)) Lg non-aggressive dogs allowed per policy! 2 Car garage, fenced rear yard with deck, quarterly pest control included. CLB
Results within 5 miles of Daleville
112 Sagebrush Drive
112 Sagebush Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2193 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick home with 2 car garage in Legacy Farms. Backyard is fenced in. Pets are negotiable. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.
159 County Road 754
159 County Road 754, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2049 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in The Ridge.
802 Legacy Drive
802 Legacy Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2144 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with extended 2 car garage.
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
102 Brookside
102 Brookside Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
102 Brookside Available 04/12/20 102 Brookside Lane, Ozark - All appliances, fireplace, 1car garage, pets negotiable (RLNE3429270)
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
108 New Harvest Dr.
108 New Harvest Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2161 sqft
108 New Harvest Dr. Available 09/15/20 Legacy Farms - Beautiful 4BR/2.
174 Winslow Ave
174 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1537 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage located in Wakefield. Comes with all kitchen appliances, privacy-fenced in yard, washing machine and dryer, clubhouse and pool access. Lawn care included.
471 County Road 737
471 County Road 737, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1749 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change))Up to two dogs per policy No cats. 2 car garage, fenced yard, washer and dryer, and pest control included. (clb)
344 Trent Rd
344 Trent Rd, Dale County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1977 sqft
((AVAILABLE 07/27/2020 all dates are subject to change)) Dogs per policy and No Cats. 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 car garage, privacy fence, washer and dryer connections, formal dining room and eat-in-kitchen, and a large patio with ceiling fans.
105 Porters Way
105 Porters Way, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2784 sqft
105 Porters Way Available 08/12/20 Sommer Brook Subdivision - Gorgeous 4BR/2.5BA home with 2 Car Garage in the Sommer Brook Subdivision. Gas fireplace in living room, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
73 Maree Road
73 Maree Dr, Dale County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1814 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in Level Plains.
509 Green Drive
509 Green Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Regency Meadows subdivision.
113 Concord
113 Concord Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1494 sqft
113 Concord Available 07/15/20 Wakefield Subdivision - End Unit! - 3BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances with beautiful dark cabinetry as well as washing machine/dryer in the downstairs 1/2 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Daleville
109 Hall Hill Court
109 Hall Hill Court, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
109 Hall Hill Court Available 08/21/20 Cotton Creek Subdivision - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Cotton Creek. Full kitchen with all major appliances in place, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and privacy fenced backyard.
220 White Oak Circle
220 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1681 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL...
114 Dawson Ln
114 Dawson Ln, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with 2 car garage is located in the Fountain Crest subdivision, convenient to Fort Rucker, and features a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, kitchen bar, covered back patio and large fenced in
108 Belvedere ln
108 Belvedere Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1646 sqft
108 Belvedere Ln - Property Id: 301975 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301975 Property Id 301975 (RLNE5883381)
269 Spruce Lane
269 Spruce Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Ozark.