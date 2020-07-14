All apartments in Clanton
Find more places like Trilliam.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clanton, AL
/
Trilliam
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

Trilliam

425 Trilliam Ln · (205) 453-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

425 Trilliam Ln, Clanton, AL 35045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Sep 5

$761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trilliam.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
Trilliam Apartments is a first-class Clanton apartment community that offers everything you could want and more: beautiful living areas, proximity to fun things to do, excellent amenities and an attentive staff.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250+
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
restrictions: Some breed restrictions, no aggressive breeds, no animals over 75 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Garages are available for rent of $75 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trilliam have any available units?
Trilliam has 2 units available starting at $761 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trilliam have?
Some of Trilliam's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trilliam currently offering any rent specials?
Trilliam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trilliam pet-friendly?
Yes, Trilliam is pet friendly.
Does Trilliam offer parking?
Yes, Trilliam offers parking.
Does Trilliam have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trilliam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trilliam have a pool?
Yes, Trilliam has a pool.
Does Trilliam have accessible units?
Yes, Trilliam has accessible units.
Does Trilliam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trilliam has units with dishwashers.
Does Trilliam have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trilliam has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Trilliam?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Wetumpka, ALPike Road, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALIrondale, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALChildersburg, ALCenter Point, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity