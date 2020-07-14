Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250+
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
restrictions: Some breed restrictions, no aggressive breeds, no animals over 75 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Garages are available for rent of $75 monthly