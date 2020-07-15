All apartments in Chelsea
Find more places like 441 Polo Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chelsea, AL
/
441 Polo Trace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

441 Polo Trace

441 Polo Trace · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chelsea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

441 Polo Trace, Chelsea, AL 35043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 441 Polo Trace · Avail. Aug 15

$1,525

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
441 Polo Trace Available 08/15/20 Town Home with Garage for Rent in Chelsea...COMING SOON!!! - Beautiful brick town home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.

Open floor plan on main level, great for entertaining. Kitchen with recessed lights, eat in kitchen,beautiful cabinetry and a pantry for extra storage. Living room with 1/2 bath, laundry room, and master bedroom on main level. Master bedroom with trey ceilings, walk in closet, and bath with double vanity. 3 guest bedrooms upstairs with large closets and cathedral ceilings. Small pets allowed.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Chelsea schools, Alabama Power, Alagasco, Double Oak Mountain water, Southwest Sewer.
*Addendum needed

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/
www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3335275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Polo Trace have any available units?
441 Polo Trace has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 441 Polo Trace have?
Some of 441 Polo Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Polo Trace currently offering any rent specials?
441 Polo Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Polo Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Polo Trace is pet friendly.
Does 441 Polo Trace offer parking?
Yes, 441 Polo Trace offers parking.
Does 441 Polo Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Polo Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Polo Trace have a pool?
No, 441 Polo Trace does not have a pool.
Does 441 Polo Trace have accessible units?
No, 441 Polo Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Polo Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Polo Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Polo Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 441 Polo Trace has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 441 Polo Trace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chelsea 3 BedroomsChelsea Apartments with Balconies
Chelsea Apartments with ParkingChelsea Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Chelsea Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Fultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity