Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:49 PM

2708 7th Street Northeast

2708 7th Street Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1513532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2708 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow features spacious rooms, a gorgeous sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and a pass-thru to the living room, great for holding gatherings. On the main level is a bonus room and a good sized bedroom including a master. A nice Backyard with a deck is perfect for those backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 7th Street Northeast have any available units?
2708 7th Street Northeast has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2708 7th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2708 7th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 7th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 2708 7th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2708 7th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 7th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2708 7th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 7th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 7th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 7th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
