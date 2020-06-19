All apartments in Center Point
2201 3rd Street Northeast

2201 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2201 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath brick house on corner lot located on a quiet treeline street. An open and sunny floor plan with lots of natural light, new kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, new paint and fixtures. New roof, HVAC, electric and plumbing. Available for immediate occupancy.
View a short video at https://youtu.be/xNBTisvezw0
Qualifications & Application process visit https://bit.ly/3b8uW9S
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have any available units?
2201 3rd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Center Point, AL.
What amenities does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have?
Some of 2201 3rd Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 3rd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2201 3rd Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 3rd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2201 3rd Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 2201 3rd Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 3rd Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2201 3rd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2201 3rd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 3rd Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 3rd Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2201 3rd Street Northeast has units with air conditioning.
