1652 2nd Street Northwest
1652 2nd Street Northwest

1652 2nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Center Point
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

1652 2nd Street Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

You'll enjoy 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, inviting den, captivating living room with carpeting, large dining room with great chandelier, master suite with walk-in closet for your wardrobe, vanity, accessible kitchen with solid-surface counter-tops, breakfast area, appliances included, electric range.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have any available units?
1652 2nd Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Center Point, AL.
What amenities does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have?
Some of 1652 2nd Street Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 2nd Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1652 2nd Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 2nd Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 2nd Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1652 2nd Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 2nd Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1652 2nd Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1652 2nd Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1652 2nd Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 2nd Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1652 2nd Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
