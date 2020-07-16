All apartments in Center Point
100 14th Avenue Northwest
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

100 14th Avenue Northwest

100 14th Avenue Northwest · (205) 607-0222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 14th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Completely remodeled 3 bed/2 bath house with carport in the heart of Center Point minutes from the main shopping areas. This home features open sunny rooms, refinished hardwood floors, and a new kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom is huge and features a walk-in closet. New AC, new windows, new electrical and plumbing. New paint and fixtures. This house has been fully restored and ready for immediate occupancy. View a short video at https://youtu.be/vXUDQbecuEA. Application process visit https://bit.ly/3b8uW9S or www.reirentalhomes.com for a complete list of available rental properties.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
100 14th Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 100 14th Avenue Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 14th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
100 14th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 14th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 100 14th Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 100 14th Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 14th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 100 14th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 100 14th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 14th Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 14th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 14th Avenue Northwest has units with air conditioning.
