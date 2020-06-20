All apartments in Calera
Calera, AL
780 The Heights Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

780 The Heights Lane

780 The Heights Ln · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 780 The Heights Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
780 The Heights Lane Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 1st!

This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen has ample cabinet space so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly!!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com

(RLNE5806388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

