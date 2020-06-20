Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

780 The Heights Lane Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 1st!



This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen has ample cabinet space so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly!!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com



