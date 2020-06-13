121 Waterford Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill

Home in Calera!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful end unit townhome for rent in Waterford subdivision of Calera. Floorplan is open, with living room, dining room, open kitchen, and three bedrooms, two baths. Grilling patio in back yard. Privacy fence. Neighborhood features fitness center, huge pool and clubhouse. Dogs allowed. No cats please.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



No Cats Allowed



