Home
/
Calera, AL
/
121 Waterford Lake Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

121 Waterford Lake Drive

121 Waterford Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 Waterford Lake Drive, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Home in Calera!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful end unit townhome for rent in Waterford subdivision of Calera. Floorplan is open, with living room, dining room, open kitchen, and three bedrooms, two baths. Grilling patio in back yard. Privacy fence. Neighborhood features fitness center, huge pool and clubhouse. Dogs allowed. No cats please.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2626519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have any available units?
121 Waterford Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calera, AL.
What amenities does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have?
Some of 121 Waterford Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Waterford Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Waterford Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Waterford Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Waterford Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 121 Waterford Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Waterford Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 121 Waterford Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Waterford Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Waterford Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Waterford Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Waterford Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
