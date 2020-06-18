100 Rosegate Drive

Amenities

HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen features newly stainless appliances, an island, and pantry. There is a dining area in the kitchen and access to the back patio. The living room has spacious and there is a half bath in the foyer. Upstairs the master bathroom has double vanities, a garden tub, and separate shower. There is a hall bath to accommodate the 3 other bedrooms upstairs. The laundry is located in the hallway upstairs. There is a 2 car garage and a patio out back all on a huge corner lot. Pets on a case by case basis. Call 205-585-0477 to set up a viewing today or to schedule a virtual tour. Showings begin May1st.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $50 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply.



(RLNE5700851)