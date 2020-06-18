All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 100 Rosegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
100 Rosegate Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

100 Rosegate Drive

100 Rosegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL 35040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen features newly stainless appliances, an island, and pantry. There is a dining area in the kitchen and access to the back patio. The living room has spacious and there is a half bath in the foyer. Upstairs the master bathroom has double vanities, a garden tub, and separate shower. There is a hall bath to accommodate the 3 other bedrooms upstairs. The laundry is located in the hallway upstairs. There is a 2 car garage and a patio out back all on a huge corner lot. Pets on a case by case basis. Call 205-585-0477 to set up a viewing today or to schedule a virtual tour. Showings begin May1st.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $50 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply.

(RLNE5700851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Rosegate Drive have any available units?
100 Rosegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calera, AL.
What amenities does 100 Rosegate Drive have?
Some of 100 Rosegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Rosegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rosegate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rosegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Rosegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Rosegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Rosegate Drive does offer parking.
Does 100 Rosegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Rosegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rosegate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 Rosegate Drive has a pool.
Does 100 Rosegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Rosegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rosegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Rosegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rosegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rosegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balcony
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College