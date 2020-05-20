All apartments in Brook Highland
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 BARRISTERS CT

709 Barristers Court · (205) 969-8910
Location

709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL 35242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces. Home features a Distressed European brick with Hand-scraped hardwood floors, ,recessed lighting, exposed beamed ceiling, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous island in kitchen. Fenced finished patio with a beautiful courtyard view. Come enjoy the true feel of 280 Living with rare community here in Birmingham--- and a great since of community. AVAILABLE February 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 BARRISTERS CT have any available units?
709 BARRISTERS CT has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 BARRISTERS CT have?
Some of 709 BARRISTERS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 BARRISTERS CT currently offering any rent specials?
709 BARRISTERS CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 BARRISTERS CT pet-friendly?
No, 709 BARRISTERS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brook Highland.
Does 709 BARRISTERS CT offer parking?
No, 709 BARRISTERS CT does not offer parking.
Does 709 BARRISTERS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 BARRISTERS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 BARRISTERS CT have a pool?
No, 709 BARRISTERS CT does not have a pool.
Does 709 BARRISTERS CT have accessible units?
No, 709 BARRISTERS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 709 BARRISTERS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 BARRISTERS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 BARRISTERS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 BARRISTERS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
