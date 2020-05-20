709 BARRISTERS CT

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces. Home features a Distressed European brick with Hand-scraped hardwood floors, ,recessed lighting, exposed beamed ceiling, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous island in kitchen. Fenced finished patio with a beautiful courtyard view. Come enjoy the true feel of 280 Living with rare community here in Birmingham--- and a great since of community. AVAILABLE February 1st