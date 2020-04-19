6206 Kenley Way

Amenities

putting green pet friendly gym pool dog park concierge

APPLY ONLINE TODAY and pay no Application or Administration fee! We are conveniently located on Highway 280 in Inverness. Kenley is just minutes from downtown Birmingham, The Summit shopping center and several major thoroughfares including I-459, I-65 and I-20/ 59. If you just feel like staying home, you would have a fitness center with free weights and cardio machines, resort style swimming pool, grill and picnic pavilion, PGA grade putting green, pet park, Package concierge notification, a Resident WIFI Business Center and a well-appointed community center overlooking a 18 acre stocked lake. Enjoy all of these amenities with the convenience of being steps from your front door! Kenley Apartment Homes includes many well-designed floor plans from which to choose ranging from 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Living here makes LIVING IT at Kenley so comfortable and luxurious.

Our current special is 6 WEEKS IN FREE RENT when you start your lease by 12/30/19 on 1 bedrooms including the (starting @ $840) & 2 bedrooms (starting at $1050) *based upon availability and specified date of move in. Would you be interested in that? + DISCOUNTED RATES ARE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE



Simply visit www.kenleyapartments.com to check out our unique floor plans. Our team would love to give you a personal tour of our beautifully situated community, so give us a call at 205-408-0808 to make an appointment or visit us at 10 Kenley Way Birmingham, AL 35242.

Our hours are Monday - Friday from 9AM- 6PM and . If you want to discover more about our beautiful community visit us at https://www.kenleyapartments.com/OnlineLeasing.aspx?siteid=3767287&rp-oll-page=login#k=93052

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.