Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:40 PM

6206 Kenley Way

6206 Kenley Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1184891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6206 Kenley Way, Brook Highland, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
APPLY ONLINE TODAY and pay no Application or Administration fee! We are conveniently located on Highway 280 in Inverness. Kenley is just minutes from downtown Birmingham, The Summit shopping center and several major thoroughfares including I-459, I-65 and I-20/ 59. If you just feel like staying home, you would have a fitness center with free weights and cardio machines, resort style swimming pool, grill and picnic pavilion, PGA grade putting green, pet park, Package concierge notification, a Resident WIFI Business Center and a well-appointed community center overlooking a 18 acre stocked lake. Enjoy all of these amenities with the convenience of being steps from your front door! Kenley Apartment Homes includes many well-designed floor plans from which to choose ranging from 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Living here makes LIVING IT at Kenley so comfortable and luxurious.
Our current special is 6 WEEKS IN FREE RENT when you start your lease by 12/30/19 on 1 bedrooms including the (starting @ $840) & 2 bedrooms (starting at $1050) *based upon availability and specified date of move in. Would you be interested in that? + DISCOUNTED RATES ARE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE

Simply visit www.kenleyapartments.com to check out our unique floor plans. Our team would love to give you a personal tour of our beautifully situated community, so give us a call at 205-408-0808 to make an appointment or visit us at 10 Kenley Way Birmingham, AL 35242.
Our hours are Monday - Friday from 9AM- 6PM and . If you want to discover more about our beautiful community visit us at https://www.kenleyapartments.com/OnlineLeasing.aspx?siteid=3767287&rp-oll-page=login#k=93052
Apply Today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Kenley Way have any available units?
6206 Kenley Way has a unit available for $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6206 Kenley Way have?
Some of 6206 Kenley Way's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Kenley Way currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Kenley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Kenley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6206 Kenley Way is pet friendly.
Does 6206 Kenley Way offer parking?
No, 6206 Kenley Way does not offer parking.
Does 6206 Kenley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Kenley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Kenley Way have a pool?
Yes, 6206 Kenley Way has a pool.
Does 6206 Kenley Way have accessible units?
No, 6206 Kenley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Kenley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Kenley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 Kenley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6206 Kenley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
