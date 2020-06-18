631 Wescott Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace. Hardwood floors, 2 full baths, bonus room, huge laundry/mud room w/sink. Just minutes to Montgomery, closer to Gunter than Maxwell. Storage room detached from house. Fenced in area in back yard and covered back porch. Visit www.boevansrealty.com for more info. Call 334-361-4661 to set up an appointment. Visit http://www.boevansrealty.com/apply-now.html for requirements. Application required for all occupants 21 years old or older. Application fee is $55. Security deposit is $1,000. Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250.



(RLNE2621248)