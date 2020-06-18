All apartments in Blue Ridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

631 Wescott Dr

631 Westcott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

631 Westcott Drive, Blue Ridge, AL 36093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace. Hardwood floors, 2 full baths, bonus room, huge laundry/mud room w/sink. Just minutes to Montgomery, closer to Gunter than Maxwell. Storage room detached from house. Fenced in area in back yard and covered back porch. Visit www.boevansrealty.com for more info. Call 334-361-4661 to set up an appointment. Visit http://www.boevansrealty.com/apply-now.html for requirements. Application required for all occupants 21 years old or older. Application fee is $55. Security deposit is $1,000. Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250.

(RLNE2621248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Wescott Dr have any available units?
631 Wescott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Ridge, AL.
What amenities does 631 Wescott Dr have?
Some of 631 Wescott Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Wescott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
631 Wescott Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Wescott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Wescott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 631 Wescott Dr offer parking?
No, 631 Wescott Dr does not offer parking.
Does 631 Wescott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Wescott Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Wescott Dr have a pool?
No, 631 Wescott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 631 Wescott Dr have accessible units?
No, 631 Wescott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Wescott Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Wescott Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Wescott Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 631 Wescott Dr has units with air conditioning.
