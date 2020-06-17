All apartments in Bessemer
Find more places like 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bessemer, AL
/
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:45 AM

610 Pinedale Drive Southwest

610 Pinedale Drive Southwest · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bessemer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

610 Pinedale Drive Southwest, Bessemer, AL 35022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Welcome Home! This home is very spacious! This home features updates appliances, eat in kitchen, and a lovely backyard! You will also enjoy the covered carport. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest have any available units?
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest does offer parking.
Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 610 Pinedale Drive Southwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bessemer 2 BedroomsBessemer Apartments with Garage
Bessemer Apartments with PoolBessemer Dog Friendly Apartments
Bessemer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity