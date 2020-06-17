999 Starr Court

Amenities

(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and so much more. The main living areas contain beautiful dark hard wood floors and each bedroom is carpeted. In the spacious living room you will find a fire place. All appliances are included and are stainless steel. Also included is a two car garage with a private drive in the back of the property. The neighbor hood has a pool! Don't wait!!



To schedule a showing, we ask that you contact our office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665736)