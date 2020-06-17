All apartments in Auburn
999 Starr Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

999 Starr Court

999 Starr Court · (334) 209-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 999 Starr Court · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and so much more. The main living areas contain beautiful dark hard wood floors and each bedroom is carpeted. In the spacious living room you will find a fire place. All appliances are included and are stainless steel. Also included is a two car garage with a private drive in the back of the property. The neighbor hood has a pool! Don't wait!!

To schedule a showing, we ask that you contact our office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Starr Court have any available units?
999 Starr Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 999 Starr Court have?
Some of 999 Starr Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Starr Court currently offering any rent specials?
999 Starr Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Starr Court pet-friendly?
No, 999 Starr Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 999 Starr Court offer parking?
Yes, 999 Starr Court does offer parking.
Does 999 Starr Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Starr Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Starr Court have a pool?
Yes, 999 Starr Court has a pool.
Does 999 Starr Court have accessible units?
No, 999 Starr Court does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Starr Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Starr Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 999 Starr Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 999 Starr Court does not have units with air conditioning.
