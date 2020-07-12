Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

59 Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alabaster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1139 Thompson Road
1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
105 Plaza Circle - Ste 300
105 Plaza Cir, Alabaster, AL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Plaza Circle - Ste 300 in Alabaster. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
802 HILLSBORO LN
802 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
FULLY REMODELED beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full and 1 half bathroom townhouse in Helena. Very Conveniently located in the heart of Helana.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)
1 of 15

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
221 Union Station Drive
221 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1628 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
253 Bentmoor Lane
253 Bentmoor Lane, Helena, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
Home in Helena, AL For Rent!!! Coming Soon! - Fabulous Home in Old Cahaba Subdivision in Helena! Choose your lease term from the 2 options below: $1,610.00/month for a 2 year lease agreement OR $1,660.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
520 Baronne St.
520 Baronne Street, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1677 sqft
520 Baronne St. Available 08/07/20 520 Baronne St (Helena) - Terrific 3 BR/2 BA in Helena's popular Jackson Square subdivision.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

1 of 17

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
270 Addison Drive
270 Addison Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View!! - *Note - 15 month lease minimum Look and lease this brand new home in Calera! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, faux wood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen

1 of 16

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
158 SUGAR DR
158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Move In Ready!!! 2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath.

1 of 8

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$884
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$914
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12
30 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,001
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alabaster, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alabaster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

