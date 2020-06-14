Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Adamsville, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Adamsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
920 Crestview Drive
920 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1466 sqft
This split-level home in Adamsville is spacious and bright! The front living room welcomes you with hardwood floors and two big windows. The kitchen has storage galore and a sliding glass door exits to the back porch.
Results within 1 mile of Adamsville

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
131 Center Ave NW
131 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
950 sqft
Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
923 McDonald Chapel Road
923 Mcdonald Chapel Road, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2092 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Are you ready to move into this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a perfect deck patio to enjoy the Spring weather and

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)
Results within 5 miles of Adamsville
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Smithfield Estates
14 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
921 Heflin Ave E
921 Heflin Avenue East, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$960
1484 sqft
CHARMING Forestdale home!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled in a great area and is convenient to everything.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1205 4th Court W
1205 4th Court West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted - Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted, hardwood floors, very nice. (RLNE2739859)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1707 Warrior Rd
1707 Warrior Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1420 sqft
Birmingham/West - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, total electric, fresh paint and kitchen floor. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Adamsville, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Adamsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

