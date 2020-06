Amenities

3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed. 2 pets only with approval/refundable deposit. 12 month lease $1600.00 with a security deposit. Forced air furnace and electric water heater. Tenant pays electric, heat & water/sewer and trash. Utility usages on file. Accepting applications now. Will not rent unless you have seen the property in person or have made other arrangements. Accepting applications now visit our website at www.empirealaska.net for online application. For more information please call 907-374-4663 M-F 8:30 to 5:30 Empire Realty Sales and Management.



(RLNE4938136)