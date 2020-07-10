Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK with washer-dryer

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
2604 Cowles St
2604 East Cowles Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1513 27th Ave #C
1513 27th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1301 sqft
1513 27th Ave #C Available 08/01/20 Large town home available! - Large three bedroom, two and half bath, one car garage town home available NOW! Open Layout living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, and dining room conveniently laid out.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1423 LATHROP STREET
1423 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
938 sqft
Well maintained duplex with attached carport! This unit offers 938 Sq. Ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with washer & dryer. This unit rents for $1300.00 a month. Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lazelle Estates
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
College Hills
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.
Results within 10 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
2422 Nugget Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bd, 2 bath home for rent in Fairbanks! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakloey-Persinger
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.

July 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Fairbanks rents increased slightly over the past month

Fairbanks rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairbanks stand at $849 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fairbanks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Fairbanks rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairbanks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairbanks is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairbanks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fairbanks' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairbanks than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairbanks.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

