Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Birchwood Homes
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
2604 Cowles St
2604 East Cowles Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1513 27th Ave #C
1513 27th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1301 sqft
1513 27th Ave #C Available 08/01/20 Large town home available! - Large three bedroom, two and half bath, one car garage town home available NOW! Open Layout living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, and dining room conveniently laid out.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Acres
512 Ketchikan Ave
512 Ketchikan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1884 sqft
512 Ketchikan Ave Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hamilton Acres - Nestled in the heart of Hamilton Acres sits a beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Recently remodeled by the homeowner for their first set of tenants.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
Sophie Plaza
3511 REWAK STREET
3511 Rewak Drive, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Everything is BRAND NEW! New carpet, paint, and appliances. 2 bedroom 1 bath with coin op laundry. Apartment is located off airport and close to Safeway and Fred Meyers. Only pay electric. Pet Free. Smoke Free. Owner is a licensed Realtor.
Results within 5 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
College Hills
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakloey-Persinger
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.

July 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairbanks Rent Report. Fairbanks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairbanks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Fairbanks rents increased slightly over the past month

Fairbanks rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairbanks stand at $849 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Fairbanks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Fairbanks rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairbanks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairbanks is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairbanks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fairbanks' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairbanks than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairbanks.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

