fairbanks north star county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:21 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Fairbanks North Star County, AK📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradway-Clear Creek
2225 Badger Rd
2225 Badger Road, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2225 Badger Rd Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in North Pole! PET FRIENDLY - Come check out this great 3 bedroom home located just off of Badger Rd.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Beaver
2431 Schutzen
2431 Schutzen Street, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2431 Schutzen Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Log Home! Close to Everything in North Pole! - Wanting to live close to everything but not feel like you are? Look no further! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the middle of North Pole, but is also
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2896 Villalobos Ave
2896 Villalobos Avenue, Badger, AK
Studio
$1,400
2896 Villalobos Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Getaway Cabin!! Heat Included!! - You don't want to miss out on this super cute home located in North Pole. With many updates throughout, newer appliances, it feels like a getaway every time you come home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2280 Black spruce
2280 Black Spruce Ct, Goldstream, AK
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2280 Black spruce Available 08/05/20 1 bed 1 bath Cabin - Quite 1 bedroom 1 bath cabin in Gold Stream area. Features loft bedroom has washer and dryer on site. Tenant pays all utilities pets on approval. Has holding tank. (RLNE5936284)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
629 W. 5th Ave.
629 West 5th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
2604 Cowles St
2604 East Cowles Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
2604 Cowles St Available 08/01/20 Centrally located 3 bed/2 bath Ranch style home with HEAT INCLUDED! - Gorgeously maintained Ranch style home for rent! Common living area has a nice open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining! Spacious
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Weeks Field
1232 9th Ave - 1232
1232 9th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Centrally Located Affordable 2 Bedroom - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a side by side duplex with arctic entry. Numerous large windows making it bright and sunny! New cabinetry & counters in kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
2422 Nugget Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bd, 2 bath home for rent in Fairbanks! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fairbanks
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Island Homes
77 Slater Drive
77 Slater Drive, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
711 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Fairbanks. Located near Ft. Wainwright, shopping centers, grocery stores, coffee shops and entertainment areas.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
534 OUIDA WAY
534 Ouida Way, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 534 OUIDA WAY in North Pole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Newby Road
3185 DAPHNE LANE
3185 Daphne Ln, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1353 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath unit available in Log Duplex! Split entry with washer and dryer hook ups. Unit features 1,353 sq. ft. with heat water and internet included in rent. Pet friendly unit with $250 pet fee per tenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Lazelle Estates
1384 D STREET
1384 D Street, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1670 sqft
4 bedroom townhouse with 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, within walking distance of local schools and parks, minutes away from the east side shopping district, and minutes from the Ft. Wainwright.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
University West
4770 GLASGOW DRIVE
4770 Glasgow Drive, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Updated and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level apartment located off Chena Pump Rd. Unit is close to UAF, bus routes, Ft Wainwright, schools and shopping. Coin op W/D available. Tenant pays for electric only. One small pet on approval.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2658 Desert Eagle Loop
2658 Desert Eagle Loop, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
NEW 5 star plus home by Reader's Choice #1 Builder in Fairbanks - Stepping Stone Builders!! Featuring a Master Suite separated from the 2 additional bedrooms. Open kitchen, dining and living area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
797 JUNIPER DRIVE
797 Juniper Drive, Steele Creek, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Unit in a 4-plex, nice and quiet setting but still very close drive to either Fairbanks or North Pole. Lovely interior! All wood walls, very Alaskan appeal! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Very spacious and convenient layout! Definitely a must see!. No Pets!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
621 FIDELER ROAD
621 Fideler Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
940 sqft
Super clean side by side duplex with garages in the middle. Apt. Is clean with a mountain view on 2 acres. Above the ice fog and 13 minutes to Ft. Wainwright. Counter tops in kitchen and bathroom are solid surface.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
706 OUIDA WAY
706 Ouida Way, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath is on City Water. Heat, water and trash service included in rent. Private storage for your items are also included. Tenant pays electric. Building has a secure entry and common laundry area for tenants.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hills
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hills
573 SANDPIPER DRIVE
573 Sandpiper Drive, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Winter Special $500 off first month rent All utilities are included. This lower unit is located North of Fairbanks in a quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath has new carpet and flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday Heights Senior
353 East 8th Avenue, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
$780
Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Van Horn Industrial Area
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.
Apartment Rentals in Fairbanks North Star County start at $750/month.
Fairbanks, North Pole, Badger, and College have apartments for rent.