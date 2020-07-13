Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments community garden dog park e-payments guest parking

Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska



Welcome to Birchwood Homes. We offer homes near Fort Wainwright and just 33 miles from Eielson AFB, and feature some of the largest homes for rent in Fairbanks, AK, our established community of three, four, and five-bedroom townhomes puts your wellbeing first. Located right next to Fort Wainwright and less than 10 minutes away from anything else, we combine extreme convenience with on-site comfort to offer the perfect living environment. Your monthly rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Refuse Pickup!



Starting with the buildings themselves, everything is designed to keep the warmth in and the cold out. Each townhome has 12-inch thick insulated double walls, a state-of-the-art heating system, triple pane windows, heated arctic entries, temperature-controlled insulated garages, and electric hot water heaters. Inside, your comfort is guaranteed by the spacious floor plans adorned with thoughtful features which include flexibl