Fairbanks, AK
Birchwood Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Birchwood Homes

1066 Turnagin Loop · (517) 245-1034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Birchwood Homes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0967 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
community garden
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska

Welcome to Birchwood Homes. We offer homes near Fort Wainwright and just 33 miles from Eielson AFB, and feature some of the largest homes for rent in Fairbanks, AK, our established community of three, four, and five-bedroom townhomes puts your wellbeing first. Located right next to Fort Wainwright and less than 10 minutes away from anything else, we combine extreme convenience with on-site comfort to offer the perfect living environment. Your monthly rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Refuse Pickup!

Starting with the buildings themselves, everything is designed to keep the warmth in and the cold out. Each townhome has 12-inch thick insulated double walls, a state-of-the-art heating system, triple pane windows, heated arctic entries, temperature-controlled insulated garages, and electric hot water heaters. Inside, your comfort is guaranteed by the spacious floor plans adorned with thoughtful features which include flexibl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per unit
Deposit: $1800, discounts available with autopay
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $100 laundry rental fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for up to 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No breed or size restrictions
Parking Details: 2 Parking spaces. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Recreation storage lot- free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood Homes have any available units?
Birchwood Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchwood Homes have?
Some of Birchwood Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchwood Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchwood Homes is pet friendly.
Does Birchwood Homes offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood Homes offers parking.
Does Birchwood Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birchwood Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood Homes have a pool?
No, Birchwood Homes does not have a pool.
Does Birchwood Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Birchwood Homes has accessible units.
Does Birchwood Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchwood Homes has units with dishwashers.
