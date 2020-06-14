Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK with garage

Fairbanks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1722 sqft
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
2114 EAGAN AVENUE
2114 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for rent in Fairbanks. Close to Ft. WW, Pioneer Park, Soccer Fields, shopping and schools. Owner covers water, sewer, and trash. Heated garage to boot! Don't miss out on the big backyard!!

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2252 Yankovich Rd.
2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2392 sqft
2252 Yankovich Rd.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded. It is a must see! Great layout, with an open kitchen/living room and three levels separating the bedrooms.
City Guide for Fairbanks, AK

The largest city in Alaska’s interior region, Fairbanks became popular during the gold rush and has managed to maintain its cool (pun intended) reputation ever since. A valley surrounded by large hills, nature envelopes you here. Fairbanks is an ideal spot to enjoy arts and culture. The economy here has remained steady and the cost of living is lower than many other parts of Alaska, meaning your search for a cheap apartment rental in Fairbanks is easy-peasy. We’re pretty sure we can find you ...

Just like the awe-inspiring Northern Lights, the affordable apartments in Fairbanks are quite mesmerizing. From studios to two-bedroom furnished apartments, Fairbanks has a lot to offer to the eager renter. Whether you prefer to rent from an individual owner (word is, some offer $50 off the rent if it’s paid early!) or a standard apartment rental property, there’s something for everyone.

So just what will an apartment in Fairbanks cost ya? Single-bedroom apartments range between $850 and $1100 while two-bedroom apartments ranging from $900 to $1200. Studios can be found throughout the city for about $895 a month, as well. Luxury apartments, such as Sophie Plaza, will cost a bit more in rent (one bedrooms usually go for around $925 a month) due to features like a housekeeper (so fancy!), heated garage, and so on.

If you’re looking to move in with the clothes on your back, furnished apartments will cost you a bit more (Willow Woods offers furnished one-bedrooms for $1050). Commitment-phobe? Short-term leases (as short as a single month, in some cases) are available in communities like Jillian Square and are completely furnished. Just like most cities, you can find some gems for much less, such as a two-bedroom apartment for $770 that includes an in unit washer and dryer and wifi). Shop around a while to make sure you get the best deal.

The best part of renting in Fairbanks is that most utilities are included, but the tenant typically pays electricity. Tip: If heat is included, take it. To say it’s cold here is an understatement. Also, don’t make the big move with your pet without checking out the pet policy.

Life in Alaska is a bit different than other parts of the nation. You can spend your weekends in the hot springs, bellying up to the ice bar (an actual bar made of ice) or learning the fascinating Olympic sport of curling. You’re one step closer to your unique new life and your new apartment in Fairbanks, so take a look, click around and let us help you find your dream apartment rental. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

