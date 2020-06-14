14 Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK with garage

The largest city in Alaska’s interior region, Fairbanks became popular during the gold rush and has managed to maintain its cool (pun intended) reputation ever since. A valley surrounded by large hills, nature envelopes you here. Fairbanks is an ideal spot to enjoy arts and culture. The economy here has remained steady and the cost of living is lower than many other parts of Alaska, meaning your search for a cheap apartment rental in Fairbanks is easy-peasy. We’re pretty sure we can find you ...

Just like the awe-inspiring Northern Lights, the affordable apartments in Fairbanks are quite mesmerizing. From studios to two-bedroom furnished apartments, Fairbanks has a lot to offer to the eager renter. Whether you prefer to rent from an individual owner (word is, some offer $50 off the rent if it’s paid early!) or a standard apartment rental property, there’s something for everyone.

So just what will an apartment in Fairbanks cost ya? Single-bedroom apartments range between $850 and $1100 while two-bedroom apartments ranging from $900 to $1200. Studios can be found throughout the city for about $895 a month, as well. Luxury apartments, such as Sophie Plaza, will cost a bit more in rent (one bedrooms usually go for around $925 a month) due to features like a housekeeper (so fancy!), heated garage, and so on.

If you’re looking to move in with the clothes on your back, furnished apartments will cost you a bit more (Willow Woods offers furnished one-bedrooms for $1050). Commitment-phobe? Short-term leases (as short as a single month, in some cases) are available in communities like Jillian Square and are completely furnished. Just like most cities, you can find some gems for much less, such as a two-bedroom apartment for $770 that includes an in unit washer and dryer and wifi). Shop around a while to make sure you get the best deal.

The best part of renting in Fairbanks is that most utilities are included, but the tenant typically pays electricity. Tip: If heat is included, take it. To say it’s cold here is an understatement. Also, don’t make the big move with your pet without checking out the pet policy.

Life in Alaska is a bit different than other parts of the nation. You can spend your weekends in the hot springs, bellying up to the ice bar (an actual bar made of ice) or learning the fascinating Olympic sport of curling. You're one step closer to your unique new life and your new apartment in Fairbanks, so take a look, click around and let us help you find your dream apartment rental.