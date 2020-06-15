All apartments in Fairbanks
Fairbanks, AK
455 3rd Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:41 AM

455 3rd Avenue

455 3rd Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Downtown Fairbanks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.

All Utilities Paid. Including Electric!
Heated Garage Parking Rentals Available
Convenient Walk to Downtown Shopping
Close to Restaurants
Discount Cable Package
On Bus Line
Night Courtesy Patrol
On Site Laundry Available
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Sorry No Pets

To qualify for a subsidized your household should have a combined monthly income of $1280.00 per month. A household should make less than $39,420.00 per year, a two person household should make less than $45060.00 per year, and a three person household should make less than $50,700.00 per year. Please come see us today to submit an application and reserve it for yourself!
We look forward to meeting you and assisting in making your move a pleasant one.
Please contact us via email, phone or fax if you have any questions or need more information.

IF YOU SEND AN E-MAIL, PLEASE LEAVE YOUR E-MAIL ADDRESS OR CONTACT INFO!

Our office hours are Monday - Friday 9am -5pm.
Northward Building Apartments is a Fair Housing Equal Opportunity and ADA Housing Property.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 3rd Avenue have any available units?
455 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,098 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 455 3rd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 455 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairbanks.
Does 455 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 455 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 455 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 455 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 455 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
