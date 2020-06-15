455 3rd Avenue

Amenities

The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.



All Utilities Paid. Including Electric!

Heated Garage Parking Rentals Available

Convenient Walk to Downtown Shopping

Close to Restaurants

Discount Cable Package

On Bus Line

Night Courtesy Patrol

On Site Laundry Available

24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Sorry No Pets



To qualify for a subsidized your household should have a combined monthly income of $1280.00 per month. A household should make less than $39,420.00 per year, a two person household should make less than $45060.00 per year, and a three person household should make less than $50,700.00 per year. Please come see us today to submit an application and reserve it for yourself!

We look forward to meeting you and assisting in making your move a pleasant one.

Please contact us via email, phone or fax if you have any questions or need more information.



IF YOU SEND AN E-MAIL, PLEASE LEAVE YOUR E-MAIL ADDRESS OR CONTACT INFO!



Our office hours are Monday - Friday 9am -5pm.

Northward Building Apartments is a Fair Housing Equal Opportunity and ADA Housing Property.

