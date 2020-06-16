1527 Noble St.

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area. It has been well maintained and is very clean. The downstairs unit is only occupied during the day so expect full privacy in the evenings. There is a laundry room on site equipped with coin op washer/dryer. The yard during the summer has been beautifully manicured and is completely fenced in. There are storage closets and a shed available for tenant use as well.



Tenant pays electric only. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Call Kari Nations at Somers and Associates today for an appointment to view. 907-328-1260.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5522211)