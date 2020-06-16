All apartments in Fairbanks
1527 Noble St.

1527 Noble Street · (907) 328-1260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1527 Noble St. - A · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area. It has been well maintained and is very clean. The downstairs unit is only occupied during the day so expect full privacy in the evenings. There is a laundry room on site equipped with coin op washer/dryer. The yard during the summer has been beautifully manicured and is completely fenced in. There are storage closets and a shed available for tenant use as well.

Tenant pays electric only. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Call Kari Nations at Somers and Associates today for an appointment to view. 907-328-1260.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Noble St. have any available units?
1527 Noble St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairbanks, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairbanks Rent Report.
Is 1527 Noble St. currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Noble St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Noble St. pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Noble St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairbanks.
Does 1527 Noble St. offer parking?
No, 1527 Noble St. does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Noble St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 Noble St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Noble St. have a pool?
No, 1527 Noble St. does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Noble St. have accessible units?
No, 1527 Noble St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Noble St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Noble St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Noble St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Noble St. does not have units with air conditioning.
