on-site laundry range oven refrigerator

Centrally Located Affordable 2 Bedroom - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a side by side duplex with arctic entry. Numerous large windows making it bright and sunny! New cabinetry & counters in kitchen. Fully Fenced in back and front yard with lush green lawn and kids play set. Conveniently located downtown just minutes from Ft Wainwright, the Hospital, Schools and Shopping. Shared Coin op laundry on site. This is a pet free, smoke free property.



Call Fairbanks Home Source (907)374-4445 and book your tour today!

Available now for a 12 month lease



$45.00 Application Fee

$1200 Security Deposit

Rent is $1200/mo + Electric

NO SMOKING. Smoking is not permitted inside or outside on this property!

NO PETS



