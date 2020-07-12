/
sand lake
Last updated July 12 2020
70 Apartments for rent in Sand Lake, Anchorage, AK
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$885
580 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s cozy, clean, and convenient to many amenities, check out Driftwood Apartment Homes. We’re located in a peaceful neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of several local lakes and located near the modern conveniences of downtown, Montclair Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3560 W. Diamond Blvd A-7
3560 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$965
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3560 W. Diamond Blvd A-7 in Anchorage. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Sand Lake
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
714 sqft
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2543 LaHonda Drive
2543 La Honda Dr, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1021 sqft
Great Natural Light, TWO Decks & Wet Bar - Spacious 3 bedroom that offers you 1,621 square feet of comfortable living. Walk into the living area with views all around of Fish Creek greenery and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3105 Lakeshore Dr. #301-1
3105 Lakeshore Drive, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,375
827 sqft
One Bedroom Lakefront Condo with Garage - Beautiful 3rd floor condo with unobstructed views of Spenard Lake. Spacious living room with fireplace opens onto a private deck. One bedroom, one bath condo. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
2510 W 43rd Court #B
2510 West 43rd Court, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Make this your home! Call today for a private showing.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3305 Greenland Dr, Uni
3305 Greenland Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
Move-in special! $200 off first month rent!3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3019 Telequana Drive
3019 Telequana Drive, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
Turnagain condo available Aug 6th! All utilities included. Washer and dryer in unit. Max of 2 occupants. Pet on approval with $250 refundable pet deposit. Designated parking spot. No smoking.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
6334 Thurman Drive - 6334B
6334 Thurman Drive, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1118 sqft
Spacious living room, dining and kitchen area with ample storage. Full size washer/dryer, refrigerator, large kitchen. Utilities; water/sewer, gas and electric, included in pricing. Maximum occupancy for this apartment is 2 people.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3580 W. Diamond Blvd. C-4
3580 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3580 W. Diamond Blvd. C-4 in Anchorage. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
6941 Weimer Street - 4
6941 Weimer Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6941 Weimer Street - 4 in Anchorage. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
8320 Country Woods Drive
8320 Country Woods Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1451 sqft
8320 Country Woods Drive Available 07/09/20 3 Bedroom South Anchorage Townhouse! - This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1451 sq. ft.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8810 Washburn Street #A
8810 Washburn St, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
8810 Washburn Street #A Available 06/05/20 3 Bedroom Unit in a Duplex near Sand Lake! - 3 bedroom condo near Sand Lake with 1.5 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1200 sq. ft. Shared washer/dryer and shared garage with dividing wall.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1508 W 31st Avenue
1508 West 31st Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
844 sqft
2/bedroom home available for rent - Free standing home w/ large driveway and yard located off of Minnesota Dr. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom has beautiful LVP flooring throughout, full size appliances and separate entrance for 1 bedroom from drive way.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5514 Cope St
5514 West 58th Ave, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
Quaint little home centrally located in Anchorage - Quaint little house centrally located near Arctic and International. Fully fenced huge yard full of nicely maintained perennials, partial greenhouse, remote control gate, large storage shed.
Results within 10 miles of Sand Lake
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$865
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
830 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
7 Units Available
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$820
470 sqft
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
9 Units Available
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
640 sqft
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
950 sqft
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
6 Units Available
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$960
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
756 sqft
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
8 Units Available
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$850
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
855 sqft
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
10 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,110
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.