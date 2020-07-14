All apartments in Casper
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Sunridge Apartments

3900 E 12th St · (850) 805-4623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY 82609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunridge Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
package receiving
pool table
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation. With features such as a playground and a clubhouse, you'll be living the good life at Sunridge Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 property tax per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: We do have breed restrictions. Please call office for list
Parking Details: Large convenient parking lots.
Storage Details: Storage closets are available for $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunridge Apartments have any available units?
Sunridge Apartments has 10 units available starting at $789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunridge Apartments have?
Some of Sunridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sunridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sunridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sunridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Sunridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Sunridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sunridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sunridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sunridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.

