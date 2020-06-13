Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
29 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1336 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
6 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1427 South Fairdale Avenue
1427 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
847 sqft
Great central location, wood floors, gas fireplace, all appliances including washer/ dryer, fenced rear court yard, attached 1 car garage, walk to parks, schools and shopping, also close to the bus line.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2651 Lynn Lane
2651 Lynn Lane, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1508 sqft
Beautiful East Side Home for Rent - Beautiful east side 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great open floor plan, dishwasher, double garage, laundry hook ups, central air, deck and a full unfinished basement. $1350/mo. + utilities, $1300 security deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1471 South Nebraska Avenue - 2
1471 South Nebraska Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2750 sqft
HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
6804 Columbia River Road
6804 Columbia River Road, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
2 Story Twin-Home on a corner lot. All bedrooms upstairs near the laundry room includes washer/dryer. All bedrooms are spacious with a walk-in closet and Master Bath. Unfinished basement is perfect for storing you belongings.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4500 S Poplar 202
4500 South Poplar Street, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
694 sqft
Furnished Large One Bedroom w/Heat Paid - This 1 Bed/1 Bath condominium is conveniently located on the west side of town close to shopping, movies, and medical. This unit has 1 Bed/1 Bath with the heat paid.

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Casper

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
553 N 1st
553 North 1st Avenue, Mills, WY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1216 sqft
553 N 1st Available 04/06/20 Westside/Mills Mobile Home on Beautiful Treed Lot - Coming Soon! 3 bd, 2 ba home on great lot. Central Air, storage shed, will have a front deck. Sorry, no pets. More info to come! Garden Gate Real Estate LLC 3072471213.
Results within 10 miles of Casper

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
663 Pebble Mountain Drive - 1
663 Pebble Mountain Dr, Natrona County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
BRAND NEW! Westside Newly built 4 Plex! This unit is on the ground floor. Central air, laundry hookups, Forced air gas, Mountain Views. No Pets allowed. Tenants Pay Electric and Gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Casper, WY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Casper renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

