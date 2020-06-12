/
2 bedroom apartments
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Casper, WY
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
79 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1216 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
3870 E 8th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$749
812 sqft
Welcome to Alpine Meadows Apartments, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
23 Units Available
Casper Village
2300 E 18th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$735
910 sqft
Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2215 E 7th 12
2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1509 sqft
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261 Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Boulder Dr - 8
1230 Boulder Drive, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Apartments Fully Renovated and Move-in Ready! Located near Wyoming Blvd and Poplar Street, these apartments look and SMELL NEW! With modern colors throughout, sleek black appliances, durable LVT Flooring in the main living areas, 2 off street
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.