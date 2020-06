Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access

The Casper Clinic is the premiere medical office building in central Wyoming. Located one block west of the Wyoming Medical Center on the corner of S. McKinley Street and E. 3rd Street. With ample parking, comfortable common areas, and professional medical office build out this is a must see for any physician's office. Gross rent includes all expenses (daily janitorial, HVAC, maintenance) other than telecom. The property has on site management and common guest wifi.