Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 1 level - This gorgeous 1 level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fantastic kitchen, dining room, master suite with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks, there's laundry hook-ups and a double attached garage plus central air. $1350/mo. + utilities, $1300 security deposit. No pets/no smoking. For a tour of this property, please fill out our free application at www.csirealty.com. This property offered by Commercial Services Inc. 307-234-7179.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683465)