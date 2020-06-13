/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Martinsburg, WV
3 Units Available
Lee Trace
15000 Hood Cir, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1324 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patios or balconies, and fireplaces. Community offers parking, as well as a gym, clubhouse and pool. Location is convenient for commuters, just off 1-81.
1 Unit Available
Linden at Berkley
1100 Myna Court, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1650 sqft
Welcome to Linden At Martinsburg — one of Martinsburg's newest apartment destinations. We feature comfortable living with the extras you desire. Our professional management team will provide you with caring customer service.
Downtown Martinsburg
1 Unit Available
227 S MAPLE STREET S
227 S Maple Ave, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$925
1680 sqft
Charming Federal Townhouse built in 1910
1 Unit Available
327 N Centre St
327 North Centre Street, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story single family house - 3-4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story half double house, electric heat, no utilities included, fenced yard, wd/hu ***A virtual video is available for walk through of this unit done on 3-26-20 available.
1 Unit Available
333 ROSEMONT AVENUE
333 South Rosemont Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath half of duplex with nice hardwood floors on main level. nice corner lot with go parking
Results within 1 mile of Martinsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Burdette Dr
77 Burdette Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
77 Burdette Drive - Property Id: 245570 Tenant pays all utilities and services. No pets. Must complete a screening application before a showing will be scheduled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Martinsburg
1 Unit Available
44 DWIGHT COURT
44 Dwight Court, Berkeley County, WV
Spacious split level home sits in convenient location to the VA Center, Coast Guard , IRS, and minutes to Rte. 9. Home offers two master suites. Fully equipped kitchen w/ sile stone island open to living room. Laminate flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
38 LITCHFIELD
38 Litchfield Ln W, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Townhome near Stonebridge golf course, features, 3 fully finished floors. lower level features half bath, laundry room, and finished recreation room. Main level has kitchen dining and living area with half bath.
1 Unit Available
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
Results within 10 miles of Martinsburg
1 Unit Available
10 STREAMSIDE PL
10 Streamside Place, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Gorgeous end unit TH in Potomac River Community. Bumpouts on all 3 levels, deck off the back, Breakfast room with gas FP. Nice owners suite with sep shower, tub and double vanities.
1 Unit Available
278 SCARBORO
278 Scarboro Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Spacious townhome in south Berkeley County. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 fully finished levels, and 1-car garage. CAC and electric heat pump, features fireplace in living room. Community play ground for young children.
1 Unit Available
21 Scholarship Ln
21 Scholarship Lane, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
21 Scholarship lane - Property Id: 244199 Gorgeous three level townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen, rec room in basement, washer/dryer included, garage, and fenced yard. New paint.
