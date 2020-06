Amenities

dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come check out this cozy affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit, located in an excellent area. The property is located near many amenities, such as restaurants, schools, shopping, and entertainment. On the 53 bus line and less than 3 blocks from the popular 76 and 64 lines. Just pay your WE Energies (heat and electric). No smoking, no pets.