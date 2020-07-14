All apartments in West Allis
Lincoln Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

Lincoln Crest

2054 S 102nd St · (414) 240-0948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI 53227

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209C · Avail. Sep 5

$753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 219A · Avail. Oct 1

$753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 328B · Avail. Aug 5

$764

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232A · Avail. Sep 10

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 129B · Avail. Sep 1

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 133C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 943 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Crest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where you can hike or bike. Wisconsin winters got you feeling blue come visit our workout room to warm up! We are conveniently located blocks away from the freeway and bus line! We love all our Lincoln Crest pets as well! Both cats and small to medium dogs are welcome to make your house a home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit 45 lbs.
Parking Details: Other. 1 underground parking spot is included in the Buckingham, Stratford, and Ashford floor plans only. 1 surface parking spot is included in the Windsor and Essex floor plans only.
Storage Details: One storage locker is included and additional is available to rent monthly between $15-$40, depending on size of additional storage room.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Crest have any available units?
Lincoln Crest has 28 units available starting at $753 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lincoln Crest have?
Some of Lincoln Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Crest is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Crest offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Crest offers parking.
Does Lincoln Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lincoln Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Crest have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Crest has a pool.
Does Lincoln Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Lincoln Crest has accessible units.
Does Lincoln Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does Lincoln Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lincoln Crest has units with air conditioning.
