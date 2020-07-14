Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where you can hike or bike. Wisconsin winters got you feeling blue come visit our workout room to warm up! We are conveniently located blocks away from the freeway and bus line! We love all our Lincoln Crest pets as well! Both cats and small to medium dogs are welcome to make your house a home!