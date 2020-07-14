Lincoln Crest

Lease Length: 9-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight Limit 45 lbs.
Parking Details: Other. 1 underground parking spot is included in the Buckingham, Stratford, and Ashford floor plans only. 1 surface parking spot is included in the Windsor and Essex floor plans only.
Storage Details: One storage locker is included and additional is available to rent monthly between $15-$40, depending on size of additional storage room.