French Quarter Apartments.

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: We allow dogs under 40 lbs with some restricted breeds. Please call
for more details.
Parking Details: Open lot, underground parking $50 per month. Other. • 1 parking spot is included in 1 bedroom's rent
• 2 parking spots are included in 2bedroom's rent
• If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots.