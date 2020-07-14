All apartments in West Allis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

French Quarter Apartments

9707 W National Ave · (414) 310-3235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53227
President Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 972314 · Avail. Jul 27

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 962729 · Avail. Jul 25

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 970109 · Avail. Aug 14

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 972323 · Avail. Aug 12

$953

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 970110 · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 970108 · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from French Quarter Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
online portal
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents. -Easy highway access -Storage for every apartment -Underground parking available -Intercom controled buildings -Multiple 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans -Professional onsite managment team -24 hour emergency maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 fee, $25 per person is a non-refundable. If less than 4 people are applying, the remainder is used as a holding fee and will be applied towards your deposit.
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: We allow dogs under 40 lbs with some restricted breeds. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Open lot, underground parking $50 per month. Other. • 1 parking spot is included in 1 bedroom's rent • 2 parking spots are included in 2bedroom's rent • If you rent a garage this counts as one of your spots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does French Quarter Apartments have any available units?
French Quarter Apartments has 7 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does French Quarter Apartments have?
Some of French Quarter Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is French Quarter Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
French Quarter Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is French Quarter Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, French Quarter Apartments is pet friendly.
Does French Quarter Apartments offer parking?
Yes, French Quarter Apartments offers parking.
Does French Quarter Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, French Quarter Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does French Quarter Apartments have a pool?
No, French Quarter Apartments does not have a pool.
Does French Quarter Apartments have accessible units?
No, French Quarter Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does French Quarter Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, French Quarter Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does French Quarter Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, French Quarter Apartments has units with air conditioning.

