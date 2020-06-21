All apartments in Wauwatosa
Wauwatosa, WI
2513 N. 113th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2513 N. 113th Street

2513 North 113th Street · (262) 966-9964
Location

2513 North 113th Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2513 N. 113th Street - Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa · Avail. Aug 1

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2513 N. 113th Street - Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa Available 08/01/20 Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa - Spacious updated 1 bedroom in a great location! With easy access to Mayfair Mall, Mayfair Rd., North Ave., the Tosa village, and the Menomonee Prkwy., there is no shortage of things to do in the area!

Unit features a newly updated bath, brand new windows, central AC, den area, washer/dryer in basement, and includes a garage space and off street parking space. If you have any questions please give us a call at 262-966-9964 or 414-803-1474. Thank you!

No Dogs.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5835304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 N. 113th Street have any available units?
2513 N. 113th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2513 N. 113th Street have?
Some of 2513 N. 113th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 N. 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2513 N. 113th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 N. 113th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2513 N. 113th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wauwatosa.
Does 2513 N. 113th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2513 N. 113th Street does offer parking.
Does 2513 N. 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 N. 113th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 N. 113th Street have a pool?
No, 2513 N. 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2513 N. 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 2513 N. 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 N. 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 N. 113th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 N. 113th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2513 N. 113th Street has units with air conditioning.
