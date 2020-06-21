Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2513 N. 113th Street - Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa Available 08/01/20 Upper Duplex Unit 113th Street Wauwatosa - Spacious updated 1 bedroom in a great location! With easy access to Mayfair Mall, Mayfair Rd., North Ave., the Tosa village, and the Menomonee Prkwy., there is no shortage of things to do in the area!



Unit features a newly updated bath, brand new windows, central AC, den area, washer/dryer in basement, and includes a garage space and off street parking space. If you have any questions please give us a call at 262-966-9964 or 414-803-1474. Thank you!



No Dogs Allowed



