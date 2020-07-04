All apartments in Manitowoc
Find more places like 514 Huron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manitowoc, WI
/
514 Huron Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

514 Huron Street

514 Huron Street · (920) 793-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

514 Huron Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom upper apartment in a very quiet neighborhood. Unit includes stove, fridge, fresh paint and small side yard.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*Street parking

*No washer/dryer hookups or basement access

*No utilities included

*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal

*All units now with cost effecient LED lighting.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $200 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Huron Street have any available units?
514 Huron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manitowoc, WI.
What amenities does 514 Huron Street have?
Some of 514 Huron Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Huron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 Huron Street offer parking?
No, 514 Huron Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Huron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Huron Street have a pool?
No, 514 Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Huron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Huron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Huron Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 514 Huron Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Bend, WISheboygan, WI
De Pere, WIAshwaubenon, WI
Green Bay, WIAppleton, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity