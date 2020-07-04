514 Huron Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom upper apartment in a very quiet neighborhood. Unit includes stove, fridge, fresh paint and small side yard.
An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.
*Street parking
*No washer/dryer hookups or basement access
*No utilities included
*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal
*All units now with cost effecient LED lighting.
*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $200 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.