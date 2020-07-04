514 Huron Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom upper apartment in a very quiet neighborhood. Unit includes stove, fridge, fresh paint and small side yard.



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!



Thanks,



VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC



*Street parking



*No washer/dryer hookups or basement access



*No utilities included



*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal



*All units now with cost effecient LED lighting.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $200 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.