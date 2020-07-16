523 Donofrio Dr. 7.

Amenities
West Towne Condo Loft - Property Id: 12230
This clean, well-kept, 778 sq. ft, loft-style unit is located conveniently close to West Towne Mall (across the street from REI) and the belt line. Walk to restaurants, shopping, groceries, Marcus Point Cinema, the bus line, and The Princeton Club with ease!
The two story living area with a vaulted ceiling includes a fireplace, a cozy kitchen, and large windows. The unit includes a lofted bedroom, 2 full baths, free in-unit laundry, and a reserved off-street parking space. Access to a furnished clubhouse / community room and shared exercise room is included.
Owner pays for trash, sewer and water. Tenant responsible for electric.
12-month lease term, one month's rent required for security deposit, no smoking unit.
Available date is immediate, flexible and negotiable.
Lease: One Year
Pets: No
Smoking: No
Laundry: in-unit, Washer /Dryer
Parking: Designated, 1 space
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12230
