523 Donofrio Dr. 7.
523 Donofrio Dr. 7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

523 Donofrio Dr. 7

523 D'onofrio Drive · (608) 338-8688
Location

523 D'onofrio Drive, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$990

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 778 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
West Towne Condo Loft - Property Id: 12230

This clean, well-kept, 778 sq. ft, loft-style unit is located conveniently close to West Towne Mall (across the street from REI) and the belt line. Walk to restaurants, shopping, groceries, Marcus Point Cinema, the bus line, and The Princeton Club with ease!

The two story living area with a vaulted ceiling includes a fireplace, a cozy kitchen, and large windows. The unit includes a lofted bedroom, 2 full baths, free in-unit laundry, and a reserved off-street parking space. Access to a furnished clubhouse / community room and shared exercise room is included.

Owner pays for trash, sewer and water. Tenant responsible for electric.

12-month lease term, one month's rent required for security deposit, no smoking unit.

Available date is immediate, flexible and negotiable.

Lease: One Year
Pets: No
Smoking: No
Laundry: in-unit, Washer /Dryer
Parking: Designated, 1 space
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Property Id 12230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 have any available units?
523 Donofrio Dr. 7 has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 have?
Some of 523 Donofrio Dr. 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 currently offering any rent specials?
523 Donofrio Dr. 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 is pet friendly.
Does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 offer parking?
Yes, 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 offers parking.
Does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 have a pool?
No, 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 does not have a pool.
Does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 have accessible units?
No, 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Donofrio Dr. 7 has units with dishwashers.

